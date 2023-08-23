Man told to expect jail after admitting sexual activity with teenage girl

Stuart Barratt admitted two charges involving sexual activity with the girl in 2020.

The 32-year-old, previously of Fourth Avenue, Brownhills, and now of Highfield Road, Burntwood, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, August 9.

He had previously appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports and victim personal statements to be served and warned Barratt he should expect an immediate prison sentence. Barratt will be sentenced on September 20.