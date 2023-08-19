Rapist jailed for life after dragging woman into woodland and subjecting her to prolonged attack

Mustafa Hakim has been jailed for life

Mustafa Hakim targeted his victim as she walked to catch a bus to work at around 8.30am on 28 July last year.

The 30-year-old, from Quinton, dragged her into woodland in Selly Oak when he carried out the attack.

Her ordeal only stopped when the woman managed to call for help, and he then made off with her mobile phone.

Following the attack detectives worked on collecting DNA evidence, completing digital forensic enquiries, and seizing CCTV footage which showed Hakim riding his bicycle in the area.

Despite strong evidence of his involvement in the case, Hakim denied any responsibility when he was interviewed by officers and throughout his trial.

However, Hakim was convicted and was sentenced to life imprisonment - to serve a minimum of 13 years and four months - at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

PC Charlotte Broughton, from our Public Protection Unit who led the investigation, said: "This case involved an horrific sexual attack in broad daylight when the woman was walking to work. She, and all women, deserve the right to live freely without fear, regardless of the time of day or the circumstances.

"Hakim took away her feeling of freedom - the fact he has now had his own freedom taken away as a consequence is entirely deserved.

"I would like to personally thank the woman for her incredible strength, bravery, and resilience throughout this investigation; Hakim, in contrast, possesses none of these admirable qualities and has shown no remorse.

"Although we wish she never had to go through this ordeal, we still hope this outcome in court will help her with her recovery going forward."

PC Broughton added: "Our team consists of specially trained officers who are committed to intervening in sexual offending and bring people like Hakim to justice. If you are a survivor of sexual abuse, please report it to us. Our priority is you and we will support you through every single step of the process, from your initial call to court."