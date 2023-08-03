Van stolen in keyless theft before being dumped with different licence plates

The van was taken in a keyless theft while parked on Summerfield Road, Burntwood. Photo: Google.

The white Ford Transit was parked on Summerfield Road, Chasetown, and was taken at some time between 10pm on Tuesday, July 25 and 6.10am the following morning.

Officers from Staffordshire Police spoke with residents and reviewed all the available CCTV and dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Then, on Friday, July 28, police found the van in Bloxwich. The offenders had changed the plates on the van and left it abandoned in the area.

At this stage, police believe three men may have been involved in the theft and that the plates were changed before the offenders managed to get inside and drive away.

Officers also think the vehicle may have been stolen at around 10pm.

Anyone with any information or those who may have seen the van driving suspiciously in the area is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police.

Call them on 101, quoting incident 90 of 26 July, or message them using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.

You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There a number of ways that you can limit the chances of your vehicle being targeted by thieves, including:

Make sure it’s locked at all times and left in a well-lit area covered by CCTV

Install a steering lock

Keep your keys out of sight and leave them in a signal blocking pouch – like a Faraday bag

Leave your vehicle in an area covered by security lighting