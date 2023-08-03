New appeal launched by police over bag snatch

West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with information about the identity of this man to get in touch. Photo: Walsall Police

Walsall Police have sent out the fresh appeal for witnesses more than two weeks after the incident, which took place on Dale Street in Palfrey in Walsall on Sunday, July 15 between 11.10am and 11.25am.

The incident saw a woman walking along Dale Street at the junction with Sun Street and Palfrey Park when a man snatched her bag from her and ran off into the alleyway leading onto King Street.

The force has asked for anyone who saw the incident and who may have information about the identity of the man responsible to get in touch.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him after a woman had her bag snatched in Walsall last month.

"Between 11.10am and 11.25am on Sunday, July 15, a woman was walking on Dale Street at the junction with Sun Street and Palfrey Park when a man approached.

"He snatched her bag and then then ran off into the alleyway leading onto King Street.

"We acknowledge the images are not particularly clear but we're asking for anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101.

"Please quote crime investigation number 20/585493/23.