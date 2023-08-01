Notification Settings

Man charged after two men stabbed in Wolverhampton

By Daniel WaltonPublished:

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a double stabbing that left one man dead and another injured.

The murder scene on Harrow Street, Wolverhampton
The murder scene on Harrow Street, Wolverhampton

Lucious Winchester, 24, of Quinton, was charged last night (July 31) and remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham magistrates today (August 1)

The charge comes after a double stabbing that took place at around 5am on July 27, where two victims were stabbed on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton.

One of the men, in his 30s, died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified.

The second man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 417 of 27 July.

