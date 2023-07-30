A picture of Katniss Seleznev left at the scene

Katniss Seleznev died after being hit by a motorbike on Turnstone Road, in the Blakenall area of Walsall, at around 7pm on Thursday.

The number of tributes at the scene continues to grow with more toys, flowers, balloons, candles and heartfelt messages left by stunned friends and neighbours, with many turning up yesterday to pay their respects.

A photo of Katniss has also been tied to some railings in the midst of the many tributes, while an online fundraising page has also been set up to help the grieving family.

One message attached to a bouquet of flowers read: "Fly high sweetheart. May you rest in peace."

Another, which had been placed underneath a candle, read: "I will always miss you forever Katniss."

Residents have spoken of their heartbreak and shock and have raised concerns about people speeding along roads in the area.

Mother-of-one Carly Page, of Blakenall, laid flowers and stopped to pay her respects.

The 29-year-old said: "I heard all the sirens, it was just manic. It's shocking, I couldn't believe it."

Tributes left at the scene in Turnstone Road

Another man visiting the sea of tributes, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I couldn't believe it. Seven years old and her life's gone. It's such a shame."

Loulou Field, from Mossley, also laid a bouquet of flowers at the scene.

The 44-year-old grandmother-of-three said: "It's heartbreaking and devastating.

"It's no age is it? I used to live around here but it's not just Blakenall with the bikes, it's everywhere. It's frightening."

West Midlands Police yesterday revealed that officers had recovered two abandoned motorcycles in Walsall which will be forensically examined.

A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was also yesterday released on bail, with strict conditions, as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our work to establish the facts around this tragic incident is continuing.

"We have recovered two motorbikes and they will now be forensically examined as part of those extensive enquiries. And at this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katniss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information - it is truly appreciated.

"We would ask again that anyone who was at the scene does still come forward, as what they know may be valuable to our ongoing investigation."

A fundraising page has also been launched online to raise money for the girl's family and towards funeral costs.

Tributes left at the scene in Turnstone Road

Announcing the fundraiser on GoFundMe, Jody Witton said "seeing the girl at the road side been worked on and helping her mom at the scene was tragic".

Asking people to help in any way they can, she admitted "no amount of money will be enough to ease or help" the pain, but urged people to help in the name of community spirit to contribute towards the funeral costs.

As of Saturday evening more than £2,350 had been raised.

People can donate by visiting gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-the-little-girl-who-lost-her-life.

Anyone with any information which could help with the investigation should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting log 4332 of July 27.