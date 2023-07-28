Police hunting sex offender described as 'clear danger' after he fails to appear at court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kolawole Oladetoun. Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police has released an image of Kolawole Oledetoun, who was convicted of six crimes in his absence on Thursday after he failed to turn up to court.

Harrow Crown Court in the week and has, in his absence, been found guilty of six sexual offences on July 27.

Oladetoun, who has links to Stafford, committed the six offences over the course of 10 months on trains and at railway and underground stations in London.

The first offence happened on October 18, 2020 on a train heading through Kentish Town when he exposed himself and started performing a sex act in front of a woman at around 9.30pm.

Other offences in 2021 saw him do the same on April 14 on the Victoria Line at around 9.45pm, May 15 on a train from Clapham Junction to Kew Gardens around 8pm, on a train to Tonbridge at around 7.30pm on May 29 and on July 1 at around 5.25pm on a train from Hampton Court.

Finally, he approached a woman on the stairs of Hounslow Underground station on August 7 at around 12.10am and sexually assaulted her before boarding an eastbound Piccadilly Line train.

The victim reported this to British Transport Police, who who intercepted the train at Hammersmith less than half an hour later and intercepted and arrested him.

British Transport Police have now asked for help with locating Oladetoun, who was supposed to appear at Harrow Crown Court this week for his trial.

Detective Sergeant Brittany Armstrong said: “Oladetoun is a clear danger to women and girls and we are urgently trying to locate him as soon as possible so he can be returned to court for sentencing.

“We know that as well as across London, he has links to Stafford and Lincolnshire and is known to stay in temporary accommodation including hostels and Airbnb properties.

“We also believe he could have shorter hair than in the picture we are releasing today.

“I would urge anyone with any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 quoting reference 284 of 28/07/23.