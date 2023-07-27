Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 43, in court charged with murder of Dudley woman Sharon Gordon

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sharon Gordon from Dudley.

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.
Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.

Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road, Sedgley, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with murder.

Ms Gordon, 58, was found dead at her home in Bromford Road on July 21 after she failed to turn up to work.

Norgrove was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Flowers have been left near Sharon Gordon's home

West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference number 3051 21/7/23.

It is understood Ms Gordon had family in Australia.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News