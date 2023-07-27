Man, 43, in court charged with murder of Dudley woman Sharon Gordon

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.

Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road, Sedgley, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with murder.

Ms Gordon, 58, was found dead at her home in Bromford Road on July 21 after she failed to turn up to work.

Norgrove was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Flowers have been left near Sharon Gordon's home

West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference number 3051 21/7/23.