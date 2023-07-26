Do you know this man? Sandwell Police want to talk to him in relation to an attack on a pensioner

Sandwell Police issued the appeal after a 70-year-old woman was threatened with an axe before being dragged along the road as her car was stolen. The woman was not seriously injured.

The attack took place on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, at around 2.45pm on May 9.

On Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "We want to speak to this man after a pensioner was threatened with an axe and dragged along the road as her car was stolen.

"The woman, in her 70s, was not seriously injured after she was pushed from the vehicle in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, at around 2.45pm on 9 May."

The force has asked anyone with information to get in touch via their Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/415933/23.