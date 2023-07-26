Police appeal after burglary and attempted burglary within three days in same village

The offender or offenders forced entry to an outbuilding and stole chainsaws, a strimmer and a hedge trimmer.

Officers say the crimes happened on July 21 and July 23

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown of the police team in Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said: "We are appealing to the community of Claverley for information following a burglary of an outbuilding and an attempted burglary of a residential property."

Officers say two chainsaws, a Stihl strimmer and a Stihl hedge trimmer were stolen from the outbuilding.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00149_I_21072023.

If you do not feel comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org