Man charged with murder of woman who was found dead at home by concerned friends

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 43-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Sharon Gordon, whose body was found at her home in Dudley by concerned friends.

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.
Peter Norgrove from Brownswall Road in Sedgley will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday after being charged with Ms Gordon's murder.

Ms Gordon's body was found by concerned friends at her Bromford Road home in Dudley on Friday, after she didn't turn up for work.

Neighbours of Ms Gordon have been left reeling from the tragedy, as they paid tribute to the victim and spoke of their own fears.

Joanne Gough, aged 38, said: "It's horrible, it makes you feel unsafe about the area. I saw that they had arrested someone, but you can't help but be worried.

"I didn't know her too well but she seemed lovely enough, it's horrible that it has happened so close to home. I can't imagine what her family are going through."

