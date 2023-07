Banned driver's last chance to avoid prison after being caught at the wheel with cannabis in car

A disqualified driver who was caught at the wheel and with cannabis in his vehicle has one last chance to avoid going to prison.

George Anderson appeared in Dudley Magistrates Court Police stopped George Anderson as he drove a white Ford along Sheriff Drive, Quarry Bank, Dudley, on April 27. Offices also found a quantity of cannabis in his possession.