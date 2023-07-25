Stalker bombarded victim with phone calls and texts and loitered outside her home

Stafford Crown Court

The court heard 63-year-old repeatedly visited the victim's Lichfield address, phoned and sent unwanted texts multiple times, followed her car, anticipated where she would be and pushed bricks off her wall which had been installed to prevent him looking inside her home.

The case relates to incidents between April 13 and July 11.

Judge John Edwards said: "I am going to request reports. Please don't take this as an indication that you won't go to prison."