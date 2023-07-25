Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stalker bombarded victim with phone calls and texts and loitered outside her home

By Deborah HardimanBurntwoodCrimePublished:

A defendant accused of stalking a woman has appeared before a judge. Ransford Thomas, of Burntwood, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

Stafford Crown Court
Stafford Crown Court

The court heard 63-year-old repeatedly visited the victim's Lichfield address, phoned and sent unwanted texts multiple times, followed her car, anticipated where she would be and pushed bricks off her wall which had been installed to prevent him looking inside her home.

The case relates to incidents between April 13 and July 11.

Judge John Edwards said: "I am going to request reports. Please don't take this as an indication that you won't go to prison."

Thomas, of Milestone Way, in Burntwood, was remanded in custody until September 22.

Crime
News
Burntwood
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lichfield
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News