Murder investigation launched in Dudley as body of 58-year-old woman found by concerned friends

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 58-year-old woman was found by "concerned friends" in Dudley.

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found at an address on Bromford Road in Dudley on Friday. Photo: Google.
The body was found at an address on Bromford Road at around 3.20pm on Friday.

Police believe concerned friends made the horrifying discovery after the woman failed to attend work that day.

A murder investigation has now been launched and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that could help.

Inspector Damian Forrest, from West Midlands Police's force's homicide team, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation as we continue to piece together the woman's last movements.

"We are speaking to all family and friends and specialist officers are supporting the woman’s family at this truly sad and tragic time.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and we are appealing to anyone who can help with information to come forward."

If anyone has any information, ring door bell footage, or CCTV please contact West Midlands Police for information by calling 101 and quoting log number 3051 21/7/23.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

