Call for more police officers in Stourbridge after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

Joseph Riches was just 16 when he was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on Saturday.

Last weekend, Stourbridge was rocked by the tragic death of 16-year-old Joseph Riches who was stabbed in Coventry Street.

Joseph, described as a “happy and loving son” by his devastated mother, was driven to Orchard Close in Rowley Regis where an ambulance was called.

Nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

Just last month, a man was threatened with a knife following a late-night altercation at the Crown Shopping Centre while, back in 2017, popular amateur footballer Ryan Passey, aged 24, was knifed to death at Chicago’s nightclub.

However, the latest tragedy has led to an urgent appeal to see an increased police presence in Stourbridge.

In an open letter issued to the town’s MP Suzanne Webb, West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg and the Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, councillor Cat Eccles is calling on urgent action to restore safety and confidence across Stourbridge.

She said: “The West Midlands has suffered endless cuts to the policing service and the loss of officers is having a negative effect on our communities. Knife crime is on the rise and something needs to be done to tackle this urgently.

“Suzanne Webb – we call on you to ask for fair funding for our police service in the West Midlands. We need law and order returned to the streets of Stourbridge including the long promised police hub.

“Chief Superintendent Tagg and PCC Foster – we again call on you to ensure we have our fair share of officers allocated to the local neighbourhood and response teams. Public confidence in policing is at an all-time low. We appreciate how hard our local teams are working to keep on top of local crime but they desperately need more resources. When will the police hub open in Stourbridge?

“Communities want to see a regular police presence patrolling our town and neighbourhoods. Sadly, resources are so thinly spread there is no consistency. It’s already too late for this young man, but it’s not too late to ensure it does not happen again.”

The town’s police station in New Road closed in 2017. This week, West Midlands Police's Safer Travel team installed a knife arch at Stourbridge bus station to highlight ongoing anti-social behaviour and knife crime that continues to mar Stourbridge town centre.

Responding to the upsurge in violence in the town centre, a concerned Stourbridge resident said: “This knife culture needs addressing. The problems start at a young age; they end up getting expelled from school and will then struggle to find a job or get into college. A life of crime means easy access to cash.

“We need to get to these youngsters early and invest time and funding into getting them a different route to adult life if school and college isn’t working for them.”

She added: “I fear for my kids but can’t even think what the future will be for any grandchildren I might have. Broken Britain indeed.”

Father Richard Allen said: “I genuinely feel scared for my children. The police have lost the streets and it’s time that changed. Stourbridge isn’t a horrible place, we are just more shocked when it happens here.”

Another said: “I’ve lived here for decades and seen the violence slowly getting worse. There’s no police around since the police station shut.”

Latest police figures show that there were 447 crimes reported to West Midlands Police in the month of May, with almost half of them (193) documented as violence related.