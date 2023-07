The incident happened at Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock. Photo: Google.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on June 26 at Chase Leisure Centre on Stafford Road.

Police said a man fled the building after the woman spotted the phone and left in a white van.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police through Live Chat on their website - staffordshire.police.uk - or call 101, quoting incident number 854 of 26 June.