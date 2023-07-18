Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed - but Wolverhampton fraudster fled after raking in £160,000 from fake bus, train and tram passes

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A fraudster from Wolverhampton has been jailed for more than four years for producing £161,000 worth of fake bus, train and tram passes.

But before the case could be completed Steven Taylor fled to Tanzania in east Africa.

The 55-year-old, formerly of Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, had previously denied printing thousands of counterfeit monthly travel passes to use in the West Midlands - worth up to £100 each for adults and £50 for children - between January 2014 and August 2017.

Police raiding his home six years ago found machines and materials used to make the fake items.

Then following a delayed trial last year held in his absence, he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply articles for use in fraud, and possession of articles for use in fraud at Birmingham Crown Court.

At the latest hearing in his absence on July 14 he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years jail.

Crime
News
Transport
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News