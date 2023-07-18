Jailed - but Wolverhampton fraudster fled after raking in £160,000 from fake bus, train and tram passes

But before the case could be completed Steven Taylor fled to Tanzania in east Africa.

The 55-year-old, formerly of Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, had previously denied printing thousands of counterfeit monthly travel passes to use in the West Midlands - worth up to £100 each for adults and £50 for children - between January 2014 and August 2017.

Police raiding his home six years ago found machines and materials used to make the fake items.

Then following a delayed trial last year held in his absence, he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply articles for use in fraud, and possession of articles for use in fraud at Birmingham Crown Court.