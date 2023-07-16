Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourbridge murder: Three released under investigation by police as officers reveal timeline

By Daniel WaltonStourbridgeCrimePublished:

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Stourbridge town centre have been released under investigation, as police said their probe into the tragedy was "continuing at pace".

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Coventry Street, Stourbridge
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Coventry Street, Stourbridge

Two teenage boys and a man in his 20s were arrested after the stabbing shortly before 7pm on Saturday. On Sunday evening officers said the three had now been released under investigation, as people in the area said they were "shocked" and "appalled" at the level of crime in their area.

Police also gave an update on the timeline of events on Saturday night,

They said they were continuing to examine CCTV from Coventry Street, Stourbridge, where it appears there had been a confrontation before the 16-year-old, from Bartley Green, Birmingham, was stabbed.

The injured teenager was able to escape in a silver Toyota C-HR and was driven to Orchard Close, in Rowley Regis, where an ambulance was called. Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Laura Harrison, from the homicide unit, said; "Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have made significant progress.

"However I would still like to hear from anyone who has any information about the events of yesterday evening. We are trying to understand the motive for this attack and the smallest piece of information could be crucial."

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 101 quoting log 3668 of 15/7

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Birmingham
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News