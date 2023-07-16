Stourbridge murder: Three released under investigation by police as officers reveal timeline

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Coventry Street, Stourbridge

Police also gave an update on the timeline of events on Saturday night,

They said they were continuing to examine CCTV from Coventry Street, Stourbridge, where it appears there had been a confrontation before the 16-year-old, from Bartley Green, Birmingham, was stabbed.

The injured teenager was able to escape in a silver Toyota C-HR and was driven to Orchard Close, in Rowley Regis, where an ambulance was called. Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Laura Harrison, from the homicide unit, said; "Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have made significant progress.

"However I would still like to hear from anyone who has any information about the events of yesterday evening. We are trying to understand the motive for this attack and the smallest piece of information could be crucial."