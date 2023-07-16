Blakenall and Bloxwich will see a rise in the number of police officers walking the streets after several problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Under Operation Juniper, the force has made several arrests, issued injunctions, seized off-road bikes and installed cameras.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, LPA commander at Walsall, said: "Due to the concerns we have heard from residents and businesses in this area, I have increased the number of officers who are permanently posted in Blakenall and Bloxwich.

"We have called all of the partner agencies to work together with us on what we are called Operation Juniper."

The increase in officers comes after a man was stabbed on Harden Road, Bloxwich, on Tuesday.

Mr Dolby continued: "As a result of this, arrests have been made, injunctions have been served, off-road bikes and other vehicles have been seized and cameras have been put in place.

"One of the best ways that the public can help us to serve them better is to provide us with information about who is doing what. The public can call 101 where your details are not given out so you can report in confidence."