Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police increase numbers on streets following Walsall stabbings

By Daniel WaltonBloxwichCrimePublished:

West Midlands Police said that they are permanently basing more officers in parts of Walsall following several stabbings.

Blakenall and Bloxwich will see a rise in the number of police officers walking the streets after several problems with crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Under Operation Juniper, the force has made several arrests, issued injunctions, seized off-road bikes and installed cameras.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, LPA commander at Walsall, said: "Due to the concerns we have heard from residents and businesses in this area, I have increased the number of officers who are permanently posted in Blakenall and Bloxwich.

"We have called all of the partner agencies to work together with us on what we are called Operation Juniper."

The increase in officers comes after a man was stabbed on Harden Road, Bloxwich, on Tuesday.

Mr Dolby continued: "As a result of this, arrests have been made, injunctions have been served, off-road bikes and other vehicles have been seized and cameras have been put in place.

"One of the best ways that the public can help us to serve them better is to provide us with information about who is doing what. The public can call 101 where your details are not given out so you can report in confidence."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News