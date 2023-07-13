The CCTV is haunting to watch.

The CCTV footage, compiled by the West Midlands Police, shows the moments before the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was stabbed to death on June 29 last year.

The shocking video shows killers, Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill as they prepare to pounce on the unsuspecting teen – stabbing him to death only yards from his Mount Road home in Lanesfield.

The video starts with the one of the killers entering a shop, where they can be seen leaving with a parcel containing the two blades. The video then switches to CCTV footage of the innocent Ronan, who had just passed his GCSE's walking to his friends house listening to music.

The two killers, who are dressed in all black and wearing face coverings, can be seen running after the unsuspecting teen, before attacking him with 'ninja' styled swords.

In another angle of the attack, we can see one of the sword wielding killers swing his arm out, preparing to lunge at Ronan, before the footage flashes to black.

The killers proceeded to stab Ronan in his chest and side, ending the life of the 16-year-old in a horrifying case of mistaken identity.

The footage then shows the killers flee the scene, where they entered a red getaway vehicle accompanied by two acquaintances.