Gavin Lawson, of Waterside Street, West Bromwich, has been conditionally bailed to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 4.

Lawson is charged with robbery of a value unknown at the One Stop shop in Gravel Hill, Ludlow, on Tuesday, July 4. He has been put on an 8pm to 8am electronically and GPS-monitored curfew and ordered not to contact the alleged victim or to enter Ludlow.