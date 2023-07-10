Notification Settings

West Bromwich man conditionally bailed on charge of shop robbery

By David TooleyWest BromwichCrimePublished:

A 38-year-old West Bromwichman has been ordered to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court next month charged with robbery at a shop in Shropshire.

The One Stop shop in Gravel Hill, Ludlow. Photo: Google.
Gavin Lawson, of Waterside Street, West Bromwich, has been conditionally bailed to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 4.

Lawson is charged with robbery of a value unknown at the One Stop shop in Gravel Hill, Ludlow, on Tuesday, July 4. He has been put on an 8pm to 8am electronically and GPS-monitored curfew and ordered not to contact the alleged victim or to enter Ludlow.

He has also been ordered to live and sleep each night at James Bagnell Foyer, Waterside Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

