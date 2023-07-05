Notification Settings

Three Black Country men charged in connection with county lines drug network

By Isabelle Parkin

Three men from the Black Country have been charged in connection with a county lines drug operation as police seized £20,000 of crack cocaine and heroin.

West Midlands Police has charged three men in connection to the county lines drug network
After acting on information, officers from the County Lines Taskforce along with local police executed a series of warrants across Tipton, Wednesbury and Walsall on Tuesday.

They recovered £20,000 of crack cocaine and heroin, along with a mobile phone suspected of being used to run a drug line.

Jaswant Rai, aged 27, from Tipton; Ajminder Shocker, aged 43, from Walsall, and Lee Thompson, aged 39, from Wednesbury, were later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The men were remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The work comes as West Midlands Police continue to target serious organised crime as part of their Operation Target commitment.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you know someone involved in drug dealing in your area, tell the charity Crimestoppers. Call them 0800 555 111. They will not ask for your name and never trace your call. You may even be entitled to a reward – even if you choose to remain anonymous.

"We continually work with partners to steer people off drugs. For help, and to start again, contact Cranstoun now cranstoun.org/help-and-advice/alcohol-other-drugs/referral-form"

By Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

