Man wanted by police after attempted Willenhall break-in during early hours

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are looking to speak to a man pictured on CCTV following an attempted late-night break-in.

Do you know this man?
The incident happened at a property on Oak Road, Willenhall, at just after 3.15am on Friday, June 9.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, and quote 20/431198/23

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

