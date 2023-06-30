Man wanted by police after attempted Willenhall break-in during early hours

The incident happened at a property on Oak Road, Willenhall, at just after 3.15am on Friday, June 9.
Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, and quote 20/431198/23
Police are looking to speak to a man pictured on CCTV following an attempted late-night break-in.
The incident happened at a property on Oak Road, Willenhall, at just after 3.15am on Friday, June 9.
Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or call 101, and quote 20/431198/23