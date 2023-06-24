Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Murder accused pleads not guilty to killing Wolverhampton grandmother

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

The man accused of murdering Wolverhampton grandmother Sara Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton
Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton

Matthew Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, denied murdering Ms Bateman on March 28.

He also denied two counts of making false representation on March 29 relating to allegations that he used bank cards to withdraw cash totalling £290.

The 41-year-old spoke to confirm his name and to give his pleas at a Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing on Friday.

Ms Bateman, aged 50, was found dead at a flat in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on March 30.

The trial will be held in September. Hyde was remanded in custody until then.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Willenhall
Walsall
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News