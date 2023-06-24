Murder accused pleads not guilty to killing Wolverhampton grandmother

Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton

Matthew Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, denied murdering Ms Bateman on March 28.

He also denied two counts of making false representation on March 29 relating to allegations that he used bank cards to withdraw cash totalling £290.

The 41-year-old spoke to confirm his name and to give his pleas at a Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing on Friday.

Ms Bateman, aged 50, was found dead at a flat in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, on March 30.