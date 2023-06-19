Notification Settings

Man charged with rape and sexual assault of girl, 13, in Staffordshire

By Isabelle ParkinCannockCrimePublished:

A man has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Staffordshire.

The man has been charged with rape and sexual assault
Police received reports that the victim had been sexually assaulted between Cannock and Burntwood on June 14.

Leon Roomes, 37, of West Bromwich, was arrested and has since been charged with rape and sexual assault.

He is due to appear in North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Burntwood
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

