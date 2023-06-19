Man charged with rape and sexual assault of girl, 13, in Staffordshire

Police received reports that the victim had been sexually assaulted between Cannock and Burntwood on June 14.
Leon Roomes, 37, of West Bromwich, was arrested and has since been charged with rape and sexual assault.
He is due to appear in North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.
