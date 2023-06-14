Notification Settings

Dangerous driver pleads guilty to causing death of 20-year-old in crash

By Deborah Hardiman

A motorist had been drinking before getting behind the wheel of his car and then being involved in a crash in which a 20-year-old was killed, a court heard.

A bus stop was damaged during the incident


Harry Chapman died after a collision involving his Ford Fiesta and Scott Gorey's Jaguar XF which failed to pull over for officers moments before, in Aldridge Road in Streetly on October 8 last year.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

