Dangerous driver pleads guilty to causing death of 20-year-old in crash

Harry Chapman died after a collision involving his Ford Fiesta and Scott Gorey's Jaguar XF which failed to pull over for officers moments before, in Aldridge Road in Streetly on October 8 last year.
A motorist had been drinking before getting behind the wheel of his car and then being involved in a crash in which a 20-year-old was killed, a court heard.
