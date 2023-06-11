Disgust as 'morons' vandalise war graves at Tipton Cemetery

War graves in Tipton Cemetery have been targeted by vandals

Charlie Smith, aged 77, discovered the graves at Tipton Cemetery tipped over when he began his regular inspection of the site at Horseley Road on Thursday.

He said the ground was still fresh around the graves and whoever had committed the vandalism had probably done it the night before.

Charlie cleans and maintains war graves at sites in Tipton, West Bromwich and Moxley, and covers five burial grounds in total as part of his work for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

One of the war graves which has been vandalised

This month he was given a Spotlight award after showing his dedication to keeping graves neat and tidy, while cleaning in an eco-minded way.

He said: "All these graves are the resting place of young men who gave their lives for our country and to have morons do this to their memorial stones is disgraceful.

"Whoever they are they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. Thankfully I haven't seen it happen to often in the time I have been volunteering, though it did happen once.

"I wouldn't like to speculate who did it but it has been reported to the council who maintain the site and the police so hopefully they will be found.

"If it was up to me they would be put to work maintaining the site like the volunteers from the commission do."