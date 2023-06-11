Jailed: Man stabbed victim twice in the back in 'drug-induced psychosis'

Christopher Hollis has been jailed for nine years.

Christopher Hollis was in Cromwell Lane, Bartley Green, on April 4, 2022, where he let himself into two houses belonging to people he did not know.

Hollis, who claimed to have been in a drug-induced psychosis, later stabbed his victim twice in the back on Woodcock Lane.

Hollis had been seen by several neighbours throughout the day and had entered both addresses through unlocked front doors, being shown out by the residents on both occasions.

Later that day, his victim was leaving a house on Woodcock Lane when he passed Hollis, who stabbed him in a random attack.

Following enquiries, officers identified Hollis and arrested him that evening.

When they arrived, the 40-year-old was in possession of two knives, and made to attack the officers. After he refused to drop them, he was tasered and arrested.

In interview, Hollis, of Woodcock Lane, claimed to not be able to remember the stabbing due to his mental state at the time, and said he had entered the homes in order to get help.

Hollis was given a home drug treatment order, but on April 24 this year, police were called to a bus on Cromwell Lane where he was found in possession of a kitchen knife. He was duly arrested and charged.

Hollis was sentenced to nine years in prison when he pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on June 5.

DC Darren Lennox, from Force CID, said: "Hollis carried out a random and senseless act of violence against an innocent man.

"Thankfully the injuries caused were not life-threatening, as this could easily have led to a much worse outcome.