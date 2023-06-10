Three arrested after man seriously injured in Walsall crash

It happened on Corporation Street, Caldmore, at around 5.40am on Thursday and saw a man being struck by a car before it hit the front of a shop.

The man, who sustained potentially serious injuries in the incident, was treated on the scene before being transported to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson, said: "It's understood a car struck a man then hit the front of a shop. Fortunately, we believe the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

"A number of knives were also recovered from the vehicle and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon."

"Two other men, aged 19 and 57, were detained on suspicion of a public offence order.

"The men have been released on police bail, with conditions, while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting log 4582 of 7 June."

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson added: "We were called at 5.40am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Corporation Street in Walsall.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a man who was the pedestrian.