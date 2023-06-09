Notification Settings

Oldbury man in court over car-jacking incident

By Paul Jenkins

Published:

A man has appeared in court accused of car-jacking and robbery.

Kaine Smith has been charged by police
Kaine Smith has been charged by police

Kaine Smith was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a car-jacking last month in which a woman’s Audi taken in Broad Street, Wolverhampton.

The 22-year-old from Old Hobicus Lane, Oldbury, from was later charged with the robbery and four separate counts of taking a vehicle without consent.

He appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates yesterday where he was remanded to appear at the city's crown court next Friday.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

