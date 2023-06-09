Oldbury man in court over car-jacking incident

Drink driver who mowed down pedestrian before speeding off with children in the car is jailed
A man has appeared in court accused of car-jacking and robbery.
Kaine Smith was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a car-jacking last month in which a woman’s Audi taken in Broad Street, Wolverhampton.
The 22-year-old from Old Hobicus Lane, Oldbury, from was later charged with the robbery and four separate counts of taking a vehicle without consent.
He appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates yesterday where he was remanded to appear at the city's crown court next Friday.