Football fan banned for racist abuse at Birmingham City v Millwall match

Ian Hardley

Ian Hardley made a highly offensive comment towards a PC at the Birmingham and Millwall fixture in April last year.

The 60-year-old from Kent was charged with a public order offence causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was given a football banning order for four years.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £519 incorporating a fine, court costs and compensation.