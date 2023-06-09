Notification Settings

Football fan banned for racist abuse at Birmingham City v Millwall match

By Emma Walker

A football fan who racially abused a police officer at a match has been banned from attending any game for four years.

Ian Hardley

Ian Hardley made a highly offensive comment towards a PC at the Birmingham and Millwall fixture in April last year.

The 60-year-old from Kent was charged with a public order offence causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was given a football banning order for four years.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £519 incorporating a fine, court costs and compensation.

There is no place for discrimination in football, or society in general, and we'll seek to bring those involved before the courts to face punishment.

