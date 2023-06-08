Police hunting man who assaulted officer and ran off

Do you recognise this man?

The man attacked the officer as he was trying to make an arrest and then ran off on Thursday, April 25..

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him after a police officer was assaulted in Wolverhampton after he tried to arrest a man.

"The incident took place on land close to St Davids, Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton, on April 25, shortly after 1.30pm. A man assaulted the officer before running away."