Would-be burglar jailed after foot chase over garden fences

Christopher Arnold

Christopher Arnold tried to open the back-door handle of the home on Heathlands Road on May 1.

The resident was inside the home at the time and called police, who immediately responded.

On arrival, officers found Arnold in the back garden.

He attempted to get away by hopping over garden fences, but officers quickly caught up with the 47-year-old and arrested him.

Arnold, of College Road, Kingstanding, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Jessica Swasbrook, from West Midlands Police, said: “Within a month of trying to break into someone’s home, Arnold is behind bars.

"He tried to run off when officers arrived, but he was no match for them and was promptly detained.