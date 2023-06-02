Four jailed for almost 60 years for child abuse - in biggest West Midlands case

They were among 21 offenders who have been convicted in a case described as the biggest West Midlands Police has ever seen, and were the final four to be sentenced.
At a previous hearing in April, 17 others were sentenced for their part in the abuse.
Of those, 13 were jailed. The jail time handed down to those put behind bars totals 190 years. Four others were given community orders.
The sex abuse ring came to light after a hospital visit by one of the seven victims raised concerns which led to a subsequent inquiry. The case was the subject of a series of three consecutive trials which took place over 15 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Matthew Evans, 32, of Howard Road, Bilston, was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences and has now been sentenced to 17 years and six months in jail, with a one-year extended licence period. He was also made subject to a 30-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and an indefinite restraining order.
John Griffiths, 66, of Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences and has been jailed for 17 years and six months in jail with a one-year extended licence period, a 20-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order.
Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, was found guilty of multiple child sexual abuse related offences and has been jailed for 15 years, made subject to a 20-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order.
Natasha Webb, 37, the only defendant to admit her actions, has been jailed for nine years for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, five counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity, two counts of child cruelty and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.
She was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite restraining order. Restraining orders prevent the convicted defendants from contacting the victims in any way.
Speaking after the hearing on Friday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec said: “The final four defendants have been sentenced today in what has been the largest ever child sexual abuse investigation and prosecution in the West Midlands.
“The 21 offenders convicted in Operation Satchel perpetrated the most abhorrent catalogue of systematic sexual abuse on seven children, the scale, depravity and deeply disturbing nature of which is unlike anything I have seen during my time working for the CPS and has shocked everyone who has been involved in bringing them to justice.
“The cruel abuse which they inflicted on the victims for years has caused them physical and extreme psychological harm, leaving them traumatised.
“I would like to thank and commend all of the victims and the witnesses for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence - it is their courage which enabled us to bring this case to court and see justice served.
“This has been a complex and challenging case which, due to the sheer number of defendants involved, required us to prepare for and present evidence in three separate trials which took place over a period of 18 months to successfully secure this outcome.
“With the exception of one defendant, who admitted what they had done, none of the rest have shown the slightest remorse.
“I would also like to thank the West Midlands Police investigation team who worked with the CPS over five years painstakingly reviewing a huge amount of evidence to ensure that this large network of child sexual abusers was prosecuted and convicted.
“All children have the right to feel safe and protected. We hope the outcome of this case will encourage anyone who may be in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police, knowing we will do all we can to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so and offer support for victims.”
Full list of sentences
James Evans, 38, Eyland Grove, Walsall, jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and the court also issued him a sexual harm prevention order for life
David Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 20 years with a further year on licence, given a restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Mark Smith, 34, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 19 years with a further six years on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Natalie Wellington, 44, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for 16 years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Tracy Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 15 years with a further year on licence. She was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Kirsty Webb, 36, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Phillip Wellington, 50, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Ann Clare, 43, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further three on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
Pamela Howells, 58, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for seven years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Lee Webb, 40, Whitmore Street, Palfrey, Walsall, jailed for six years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years
David Evans, 72, Adshed Road, Redcar, Cleveland, jailed for three-and-a-half years and he was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Jason Evans, 25, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for two years and six months and given a sexual harm prevention order that will run for 15 years
Luke Baker, 22, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for two years and four months, given an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Stephen Webb, 65, given an absolute discharge by the court because of health conditions but he was instructed to be listed as a sex offender for five years
Dean Webb, 35, received a two year supervision order and was told he must notify as a sex offender for five years. The court also gave him a sexual harm prevention order to run over 40 years
Jane Evans, 71, given a two year supervision order and indefinite sexual harm prevention order
Ryan Evans, 23, given a community order for three years with supervision and sex offender work, a tagged curfew for 28 days and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years
Natasha Webb, 37, jailed for nine years for conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, five counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity, two counts of child cruelty and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
Matthew Evans, 32, Howard Road, Bradley, Bilston, sentenced to 17 years and six months in jail, with a one-year extended licence period. He was also made subject to a 30-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order
John Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, jailed for 17 years and six months in jail with a one-year extended licence period, a 20-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order
Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, jailed for 15 years, made subject to a 20-year SHPO and an indefinite restraining order