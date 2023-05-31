Family suffer racial attack filmed on social media during picnic at Black Country park

Four men have been arrested after the incident in Doe Bank Park in Pheasey in Walsall on Sunday evening.

Two people sustained head and facial injuries in the attack, which happened around 7pm.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that four men, aged between 38 and 58 years old, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesman said: "We've arrested four men after a family were racially abused and attacked by a group armed with weapons at Doe Bank Park in Pheasey, Walsall.

"An investigation was launched into the appalling incident which saw two people sustain head and facial injuries shortly before 7pm on Sunday (28 May).

"We acted on information and overnight arrested four men - aged 38, 39, 55 and 58 - on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody for questioning."

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, from Walsall LPA, said: "This is a very active investigation and these arrests are a significant step forward in our enquiries.

"The victims were part of a family enjoying a picnic and we understand the concern this has caused within the community.

"We're working very closely with the family and we're grateful for all the support we've received from the wider community to enable us to fully focus on progressing the investigation.

"It's important everyone stays calm so our officers can continue this focus, without other distractions, and look to bring those involved in this appalling incident to justice."

West Midlands Police has confirmed that it will continue to have reassurance patrols in the area and said it remains keen for anyone with mobile footage which can support the investigation to contact it.

The force also asked for people not to share a video of the attack which was has been circulating on social media.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're aware of a distressing video of the attack being shared on social media and we'd ask everyone to please not share this content.

"This could not only affect the victims but impact on our enquiries, and in securing justice. It's crucial any potential evidence is sent directly to us instead.