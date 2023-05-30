Police appealing for information after man assaulted in Dudley disorder

The victim also had his mobile phone stolen during the attack on Saturday, April 22 between 2am and 2.30am in King Street.
Dudley Police tweeted: "Do you know any of these people? We want to identify them after a man was assaulted in #Dudley early on Saturday April 22. Between 2am and 2.30am, we were called to a disorder at a bar in King Street, Dudley where a man had been assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen.
"Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting log 339 of 22 April. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."