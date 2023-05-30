Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appealing for information after man assaulted in Dudley disorder

By Adam SmithDudleyCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted during a disorder at a Dudley bar.

Do you recognise these people?
Do you recognise these people?

The victim also had his mobile phone stolen during the attack on Saturday, April 22 between 2am and 2.30am in King Street.

Dudley Police tweeted: "Do you know any of these people? We want to identify them after a man was assaulted in #Dudley early on Saturday April 22. Between 2am and 2.30am, we were called to a disorder at a bar in King Street, Dudley where a man had been assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen.

"Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting log 339 of 22 April. You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News