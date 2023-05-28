Disqualified drink driver who drove along motorway 'at high speed' is jailed

Martin Grant was jailed for 16 weeks

Martin Grant was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison when he appeared at Worcester Justice Centre on Thursday charged with five driving offences.

The 37-year-old from Milcote Road, Smethwick, was caught driving a VW Sirocco on the M5 at Worcester on May 7. A breath test recorded 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Grant was also caught driving whilst disqualified, speeding along the motorway, driving without insurance and without due care and attention.

At Worcester Justice Centre on May 25, he admitted all five offences before being sentenced to a 16-week jail term.

The court noted the reason for custody being "because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, offence committed whilst over the prescribed limit whilst driving at high speed and in a careless fashion on the motorway".

He was also banned from the road for 1,701 days, which runs until January 2028.