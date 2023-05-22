Man charged following Wolverhampton shooting that left two children injured due to enter plea

Police cordoned the scene off on Shelley Road, Wolverhampton, after the shooting

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1.

West Midlands Police said two men were arrested in the early hours of Friday morning from an address in the city.

Martinho De Sousa, aged 23, from Deansfield Road, Wolverhampton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

He appeared before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to enter a plea at Birmingham Crown Court on June 7.

Earlier this month, Kian Durnin, aged 22, from Wolverhampton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier last week, have been bailed with strict conditions.

Detectives are still appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

A website has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage and is available at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.