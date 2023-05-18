Notification Settings

Two teenage boys charged over the murder of Kelvin Ward

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have charged two teenage boys for the murder of Kelvin Ward who was stabbed to death in Solihull a month ago.

Kelvin Ward was fatally stabbed in Castle Bromwich last month
Kelvin Ward was fatally stabbed in Castle Bromwich last month

Mr Ward was fatally stabbed on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, on April 18.

Two 17-year-old boys have since been charged with his murder and conspiracy to murder his son.

One of the boys has been remanded into youth detention whilst the second will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation, including Leighton Williams, 28, of North Rounday, Birmingham, and a 16-year-old boy.

An 18-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "The family of Mr Ward have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward."

People with information should contact the force via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 4840 of April 18.

Those who wish to speak anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

