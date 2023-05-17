Man in court accused of causing 20-year-old's death by driving Jaguar dangerously

A range of tributes were left at the scene of the crash

Harry Chapman died after a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Jaguar XF on Aldridge Road, Streetly, on October 8 last year.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Scott Gorey appeared to face a single charge of causing death by driving the V6 Jaguar dangerously.

Gorey, of Sutton Road, Walsall, spoke only to confirm his name and address before being told he would next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June.