Second police force backs appeal to find wanted Wolverhampton man

Stephen Ferguson is wanted in connection with three assaults

Both Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police have issued statements in the hunt for Stephen Ferguson.

The 47-year-old is wanted in connection with three counts of assault and threat to kill offences.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Stephen Ferguson from the Wolverhampton area.

"The 47-year-old is wanted in connection with assaults and threats to kill offences.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us through our Live Chat function on our website.