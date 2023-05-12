Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Second police force backs appeal to find wanted Wolverhampton man

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

The search has widened as a second police force has launched an appeal to find a wanted Wolverhampton man.

Stephen Ferguson is wanted in connection with three assaults
Stephen Ferguson is wanted in connection with three assaults

Both Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police have issued statements in the hunt for Stephen Ferguson.

The 47-year-old is wanted in connection with three counts of assault and threat to kill offences.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Stephen Ferguson from the Wolverhampton area.

"The 47-year-old is wanted in connection with assaults and threats to kill offences.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us through our Live Chat function on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News