Teenager from Smethwick charged over series of robberies and assaults in Sandwell

By Daniel WaltonSmethwickCrimePublished: Comments

A teenager has been charged over a series of assaults and robberies.

A stock image of police tape.

West Midlands Police have charged a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick after she was identified as a prime suspect in a number of assaults and robberies in Sandwell.

The police began the investigation after two girls were punched – and a mobile phone and handbag were taken at a McDonald's on Birmingham Road on April 12.

A staff member was also assaulted and it was reported a knife was brandished.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Following enquiries across our Sandwell Local Policing teams - including response, school neighbourhood officers and CID officers - we yesterday arrested a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick.

"She was charged with robbery, assault and possession of an offensive weapon. She was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Youth Court today."

