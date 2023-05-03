A stock image of police tape.

West Midlands Police have charged a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick after she was identified as a prime suspect in a number of assaults and robberies in Sandwell.

The police began the investigation after two girls were punched – and a mobile phone and handbag were taken at a McDonald's on Birmingham Road on April 12.

A staff member was also assaulted and it was reported a knife was brandished.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Following enquiries across our Sandwell Local Policing teams - including response, school neighbourhood officers and CID officers - we yesterday arrested a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick.