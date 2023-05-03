West Midlands Police have charged a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick after she was identified as a prime suspect in a number of assaults and robberies in Sandwell.
The police began the investigation after two girls were punched – and a mobile phone and handbag were taken at a McDonald's on Birmingham Road on April 12.
A staff member was also assaulted and it was reported a knife was brandished.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Following enquiries across our Sandwell Local Policing teams - including response, school neighbourhood officers and CID officers - we yesterday arrested a 15-year-old girl from Smethwick.
"She was charged with robbery, assault and possession of an offensive weapon. She was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Youth Court today."