Police issue update after seven people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Birmingham

A house and two cars were damaged by gunfire in Hockley Close in Birmingham just before 4pm on Saturday.

A Volkswagen Golf left the scene but was caught on number plate recognition cameras and intercepted later in the day by armed police officers, West Midlands Police said.

Three of the occupants were arrested and two who made off on foot were also detained.

A sixth was also arrested.

They were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

A seventh man, a 32-year-old, was taken to hospital from the scene of the shooting with a gunshot wound to his leg. He remains under arrest in hospital, on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

West Midlands Police now says two men, aged 27 and 18, have been released without charge.

The five others remain in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or on the West Midlands Police website, citing log number 3009 of April 29.