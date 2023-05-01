Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crimestoppers put fiddling cowboy builder Steven Fidler on Most Wanted list

By Adam SmithDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Black Country residents have been warned about a cowboy builder.

Steven Fidler on a roof
Steven Fidler on a roof

West Midlands Police and Crimestoppers have added Steven Fidler to their Most Wanted List after leaving customers thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Between November 2019 to January 2022 Fidler used online bidding sites to win jobs under several pseudonyms including Steve Donohue; Steven and Riley Doherty; and Paddy, Billy, Riley and Simey McGuinley.

He is wanted by several police forces across the UK, including West Midlands, Cheshire and Warwickshire.

Crimestoppers said: "Fidler has quoted for the building work for each of the complainants and this has been accepted, with contracts being drawn up either verbally or, in lots of cases, written. Fidler has asked for a large portion of the costs upfront and the complainants have paid thousands of pounds in bank transfers and cash.

"He has then started the work for each complainant, often recommending further work they need doing, and asking for more money. His attendance has been sporadic, frequently making excuses as to non-attendance.

"For the majority of the complainants Fidler has done work to demolish or strip back parts of each house, and has then stopped attending."

Crimestoppers also say that the company names used by Fidler include: Doherty Master Plastering and Building Solutions, Doherty Building Solutions, Elite Roofing and Building Services, Master Build and Fortitude Painting & Decorating Solutions.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News