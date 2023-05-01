Crimestoppers put fiddling cowboy builder Steven Fidler on Most Wanted list

Steven Fidler on a roof

West Midlands Police and Crimestoppers have added Steven Fidler to their Most Wanted List after leaving customers thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Between November 2019 to January 2022 Fidler used online bidding sites to win jobs under several pseudonyms including Steve Donohue; Steven and Riley Doherty; and Paddy, Billy, Riley and Simey McGuinley.

He is wanted by several police forces across the UK, including West Midlands, Cheshire and Warwickshire.

Crimestoppers said: "Fidler has quoted for the building work for each of the complainants and this has been accepted, with contracts being drawn up either verbally or, in lots of cases, written. Fidler has asked for a large portion of the costs upfront and the complainants have paid thousands of pounds in bank transfers and cash.

"He has then started the work for each complainant, often recommending further work they need doing, and asking for more money. His attendance has been sporadic, frequently making excuses as to non-attendance.

"For the majority of the complainants Fidler has done work to demolish or strip back parts of each house, and has then stopped attending."