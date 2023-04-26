Notification Settings

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in early hours of the morning

Published:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning.

The victim was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Police were called to High Street, in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham, near the junction with Queensbridge Road, shortly before 2.25am after receiving reports of a man with serious injuries.

Despite the efforts by emergency services, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A cordon is currently in place while the police carry out investigations.

The force has asked anyone with information relating to the stabbing to contact them via Live Chat on our website and quote log 225 of 26 April.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

