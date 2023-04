Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich on April 19

The 16-year-old appeared alongside Leighton Williams, aged 28, at Birmingham Crown Court in relation to the stabbing of Kelvin Ward.

The 50-year-old was found with serious injuries after an attack on April 19 on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, and died shortly afterwards.

There were no pleas given at the hearing.

The matter was adjourned until July 7 for a plea and directions hearing.