Shocking eyewitness footage shows moment gunshots fired in Wolverhampton

Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans

A video posted on social media showed the terrifying ordeal outside a venue on Bitterne Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Footage shows a fight breaks out by the fire exit of a building and then shots can be heard.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A gun shot also damaged a window at an address in nearby Evans Street.

Evans Street, Whitmore Reans

The man shooting the video can be heard saying: "This is outside the flat. Two shots. Woah!

"This is crazy. People are getting shot on the streets of Wolverhampton."

It has been reported the shooting took place outside a benefit night for Walsall murder victim Akeem Francis-Kerr.

Marcia Bernard commented underneath the video: "I was there. This was a night for the young lad who was stabbed in Walsall and was supposed to bring people together. "

On Instagram Carrera Tee said: "It was not a rave, it was a memorial, but people have got no manners."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, at around 1am yesterday.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to establish exactly what happened and who was involved. There will be an increased policing presence in the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote log 190 of 23 April."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.03am on Saturday to a shooting on Bitterne Drive in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.