Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shocking eyewitness footage shows moment gunshots fired in Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWhitmore ReansCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Shocking footage from an eyewitness has captured the moment at least seven shots were fired in the Whitmore Reans area of Wolverhampton.

Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans
Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans

A video posted on social media showed the terrifying ordeal outside a venue on Bitterne Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Footage shows a fight breaks out by the fire exit of a building and then shots can be heard.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A gun shot also damaged a window at an address in nearby Evans Street.

Evans Street, Whitmore Reans

The man shooting the video can be heard saying: "This is outside the flat. Two shots. Woah!

"This is crazy. People are getting shot on the streets of Wolverhampton."

It has been reported the shooting took place outside a benefit night for Walsall murder victim Akeem Francis-Kerr.

Marcia Bernard commented underneath the video: "I was there. This was a night for the young lad who was stabbed in Walsall and was supposed to bring people together. "

On Instagram Carrera Tee said: "It was not a rave, it was a memorial, but people have got no manners."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, at around 1am yesterday.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to establish exactly what happened and who was involved. There will be an increased policing presence in the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote log 190 of 23 April."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.03am on Saturday to a shooting on Bitterne Drive in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained non-life threatening injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”

Crime
News
Whitmore Reans
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News