Teenage boy 'chased down Kidderminster canal path' and stabbed in late-night attack

By David StubbingsKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A teenage boy was chased down a canal tow path before being stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning.

The teenage boy was attacked shortly after midnight
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after the youngster was attacked at around 12.30am near the former Debenhams store at Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster.

Officers believe he was chased by a group of youths before being knifed.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Detective Constable Claire Rees said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has any mobile phone footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forward."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact DC Claire Rees or DC Gemma Lucas on 101 extension 7732145 or email dl-dcid@westmercia.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Local Hubs
By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

