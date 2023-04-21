The teenage boy was attacked shortly after midnight

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after the youngster was attacked at around 12.30am near the former Debenhams store at Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster.

Officers believe he was chased by a group of youths before being knifed.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Detective Constable Claire Rees said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has any mobile phone footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forward."