Minister hails E&S over drive to outlaw deadly machetes

Policing Minister Chris Philp praised the Express & Star during a Commons debate

Chris Philp MP praised the newspaper after its call for a ban on the sale of machetes, which has now seen the proposal of new legislation over deadly blades.

It came after West Midlands Police Federation chair Richard Cooke said an outright ban on the weapons would help save lives.

The issue was raised by Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, who has lobbied for tougher measures to curb knife crime.

Mr Philp thanked the MP for his "tireless campaigning on this issue, and indeed his local paper who I know have been raising this issue as well".

The measures could see machetes banned and increased penalties for their possession and sale.

The debate also saw Mr Hughes criticise the region's Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, who he said had made "little or no attempt to engage with the public in Walsall following some dreadful knife crime recently".