Teen locked up for six years for killing 15-year-old in Wolverhampton knife fight

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A teenager has been locked up for six years for killing a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

Zane Smart
Zane Smart was wounded in the chest after he and another youth went to a canal-side for a pre-arranged fight on May 27 last year, in the Pendeford area of the city.

Witnesses said both were armed with knives at the time and it is understood a fight had been pre-planned.

The youth – who was 16 at the time and is now 17 – was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year.

Ms Justice Juliet May locked him up for six years at the crown court on Monday afternoon.

More to follow

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

