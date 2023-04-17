Teen locked up for six years for killing 15-year-old in Wolverhampton knife fight

Zane Smart

Zane Smart was wounded in the chest after he and another youth went to a canal-side for a pre-arranged fight on May 27 last year, in the Pendeford area of the city.

Witnesses said both were armed with knives at the time and it is understood a fight had been pre-planned.

The youth – who was 16 at the time and is now 17 – was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year.

Ms Justice Juliet May locked him up for six years at the crown court on Monday afternoon.